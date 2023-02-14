CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A man is in custody after officers went to a residence for a possible fight and allegedly found large amounts of garbage, cat feces, prescription medicine and more where juveniles lived.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the area of Route 10 in Chapmanville.

When they arrived, it says officers heard a fight going on inside a residence and they asked for an individual to come out multiple times.

A man, later identified as 32-year-old James Browning, opened the door to speak with the officers. Officers say they saw two juveniles in the residence.

The criminal complaint says that officers went to contact Child Protective Services and, at that point, Browning allegedly closed the door and started screaming at the juveniles and throwing glass objects. Browning was detained after this.

It says officers found bruises and scratch marks on the juveniles. In the residence, they say they found garbage, easily-accessible prescription medicine, cat feces where the juveniles would sleep and insects.

Browning is being charged with Child Neglect Creating Risk for Injury, Obstructing an Officer and Disorderly Conduct.