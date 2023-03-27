LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man is dead after a dirt bike crash on Hanging Rock Highway near McConnell.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were alerted to a one-vehicle crash on the highway at around 5:11 a.m. on Monday.

Deputies say the driver of the dirt bike crashed into a rock slide or a tree blocking the roadway. They say the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The victim was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office. The driver had no identification on him.

The roadway is still being cleared as of 3:09 p.m. on Monday, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is still ongoing.