CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) — The man who was shot by a Logan County deputy after trying them over is out of the hospital and was arraigned on Thursday.

The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Barry Vaughan, 38, being held in the Western Regional Jail on a $103,000 cash-only bond.

According to a criminal complaint, Marlena Adkins, 37, of West Hamlin, stole from a store in the area and fled from the scene in a vehicle, driven by Vaughan, reportedly stolen out of Ohio.

A Logan County deputy saw the vehicle and tried to tell Adkins to get out of the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint. At this point, Vaughan started to reverse and tried to leave, almost hitting the deputy.

A Chapmanville police officer then jumped through the passenger window to stop the vehicle. At this point, Adkins hit the officer in the back of the head multiple times, giving them a concussion. Vaughan hit a parked car and the officer was able to get Adkins out of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Law enforcement on the scene said the deputy shot Vaughan.