UPDATE (3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14): According to the Logan Fire Department, the West Virginia Department of Highways was responsible for the gas leak.

UPDATE (1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14): The Cora Volunteer Fire Department says that they are trying to reopen roadways soon in the area after Mountaineer Gas gained control of the gas leak.

They say that the gas company will go door-to-door with monitors to reopen businesses in the area.

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Residents in Logan County, West Virginia are being asked to evacuate after a gas main line rupture in the Mount Gay area.

The Cora Volunteer Fire Department says that crews with the City of Logan Fire Department have been dispatched to the Mount Gay area to respond to the leak. Cora VFD and Verdunville VFD crews have blocked off the intersections at Dairy Delight, the old Suddenlink building, and the 73/74 intersection.

The City of Logan Fire Department says that an unknown person struck a Mountaineer Gas line, and the company will have to dig down to the leak to turn it off.

They say the old Mountain Gay Lounge Apartments, Kroger, Valley Market, Mt. Gay post office and other stores and homes in the area are being evacuated.

Residents are asked to stay clear of the entire area at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.