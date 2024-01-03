LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after a crash between a car and a coal truck in Logan County Wednesday morning.

According to the Cora Volunteer Fire Department, the crash happened between the Cora and Shamrock Bridges on Holden Road. That road was closed down as a result of the crash, but it has reopened.

The name of the victim has not been released. No other injuries are being reported.

The Cora and Verdunville VFDs, the Logan Emergency Ambulance Service Authority, and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene. The West Virginia Division of Highways and law enforcement are still on the scene.