LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The owner of a coffee shop in Logan County, West Virginia, appeared in court Tuesday, Feb. 21, for sexual assault and child pornography charges.

Michael Cline, 47, is the owner of Hot Cup Coffee on Stratton Street. He was arrested earlier this month after the West Virginia State Police searched the location in January 2023.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

WV State Police Sgt. Boggs, the lead investigator, was called to the stand to testify at the preliminary hearing for all three cases.

In one of the cases, an underage victim was allegedly sending sexual pictures and videos to Cline. She allegedly sent about 100 photos and 30 videos to him before she was 18 years old.

In another one of the cases, an underage victim was identified through the internet crimes against children database. Back in 2020, Facebook flagged explicit photos she allegedly sent to Cline via social media.

In the final case, the victim came forward after seeing the social media posts about the other incidents. Cline allegedly followed the underaged victim into a restroom where he sexually assaulted her.

The judge found probable cause in all three cases and sent them to the grand jury.

The defense filed a motion to reduce the bond, but the judge denied the motion.