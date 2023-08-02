Logan County, WV (WOWK) – A Logan County coffee shop owner facing sexual assault and child pornography charges had his pretrial hearing Wednesday.

A trial date has been scheduled for Sept. 18 for Michael Cline, 48. He is the owner of the now- closed “Hot Cup Coffee” on Stratton Street in Logan.

Cline was arrested earlier this year when the West Virginia State Police searched his business after girls came forward about their alleged experiences with Cline. One girl accused Cline of cornering her into a restroom and physically assaulting her. The allegations against him date all the way back to 2001.

He was indicted in May 2023 and arraigned in June 2023.

According to Logan County Prosecutor Dave Wandling, the Logan County Grand Jury returned two indictments on May 9, with a third remaining under investigation. One of the indictments is a two-count indictment, one count of distribution and exhibiting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and the second count is for use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct. The second indictment is the previous charges, plus one count of sexual assault in the second degree.

In one of the cases, an underage victim allegedly sent sexual pictures and videos to Cline. She allegedly sent about 100 photos and 30 videos to him before she was 18 years old.

In another one of the cases, an underage victim was identified through the internet crimes against children database. Back in 2020, Facebook flagged explicit photos she allegedly sent to Cline via social media.

In the final case, the victim came forward after seeing the social media posts about the other incidents. Cline allegedly followed the underaged victim into a restroom where he sexually assaulted her.

The judge found probable cause in all three cases and sent them to the grand jury in February. The defense filed a motion to reduce the bond, but the judge denied the motion.

Logan County Prosecutor Dave Wandling commented on Michael Cline’s arrest in February saying that the allegations are “graphic” and “violent.”

Cline is being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail on a $500,000 cash bond.