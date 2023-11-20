LOGAN, WV (WOWK) — Two women were arrested Friday and Saturday after they allegedly stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Walmart in Logan.

According to a release from the West Virginia State Police, troopers looked into a reported incident of grand larceny at the Walmart on Norman Morgan Boulevard in Logan, West Virginia, on Oct. 30. The investigation found that two suspects, later identified as Alexandria Hatcher, 33, and Victoria Ford, 25, had allegedly stolen around $1,281 in store merchandise by concealing it in plastic totes and walking out of the store without paying.

The investigation also found that Hatcher and Ford allegedly tried to steal around $1,351 in merchandise from another Walmart in South Williamson, Kentucky, then moved on to the Logan Walmart when that attempt was unsuccessful, the release said.

Ford was arrested on Nov. 17 while Hatcher was arrested on Nov. 18. Both are charged with grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny. They are both being kept at the Southwestern Regional Jail, Hatcher on a $20,000 10% cash bond and Ford on a $20,000 multiple 10% and surety bond.