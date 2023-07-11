LOGAN, WV (WOWK) – The Valley Market grocery store in Logan announced it is closing at the end of the month, after serving the community for 53 years.

Howard Sidebottom, the owner of the market, says it was not an easy choice. But he says it was his only choice, due to declining sales dating back to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sidebottom also says his age played a factor, he is 73 years old.

“I’m going to miss the people who come in here, our regular customers,” Sidebottom said. “I’m going to miss it. I really am.”

Sidebottom inherited the store from his late father in 2011. The store opened in Logan in 1970.

Shoppers at the market say they are devastated, and that they have to find a new place to buy groceries. Shoppers like Timothy Blackbury say they were not expecting the news.

“I can’t believe this place is going to be gone,” Blackbury said. “It’s the best store around here.”

Blackbury says he will miss the deli food at the market the most.

“Their food here is awesome,” Blackbury said. “The ham spread, oh God I love it! The hot wings? Can’t find them no more. Right here is the only store that has it.”

Linda Fraley says she was born and raised in Logan, and has been shopping at Valley Market for decades. She says no matter where she chooses to go shopping in the future, it will not be the same.

“It’s smaller, and you can come here and shop and get things you really like,” Fraley said. “If you go to any other stores they’re all so crowded. So much that goes on. It’s just rush, rush, rush. This is slow going and the people are really good to us.”

The Valley Market is scheduled to close Thursday July 27 at 7 p.m.

The store is open from 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. every day of the week except for Sundays and Mondays.