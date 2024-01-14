LOGAN, WV (WOWK) — Those looking for shelter from the cold can now seek refuge at the Cora Volunteer Fire Department in Logan.
According to a post on the Cora VFD Facebook page, the fire department, located at 28 Aldrich Branch Road, will act as a Warming Center around the clock throughout the week for those having trouble beating the freezing temperatures.
Guests can expect cots with blankets, shower facilities with towels/toiletries, hot coffee and water. The post also said they are working on getting food.
Those with questions can contact the Cora VFD on their Facebook page or by calling 304-239-3311. For help getting transportation to the center, call the Logan EOC at 304-752-7662 or 911.