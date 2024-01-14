LOGAN, WV (WOWK) — Those looking for shelter from the cold can now seek refuge at the Cora Volunteer Fire Department in Logan.

According to a post on the Cora VFD Facebook page, the fire department, located at 28 Aldrich Branch Road, will act as a Warming Center around the clock throughout the week for those having trouble beating the freezing temperatures.

Guests can expect cots with blankets, shower facilities with towels/toiletries, hot coffee and water. The post also said they are working on getting food.

(Image courtesy of Cora VFD)

Those with questions can contact the Cora VFD on their Facebook page or by calling 304-239-3311. For help getting transportation to the center, call the Logan EOC at 304-752-7662 or 911.