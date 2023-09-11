LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A community is stepping up to remember a 12-year-old boy that was hit and killed while walking to his bus stop on Friday, Sept. 8.

Chance Artist was a seventh grade student at Logan Middle School, according to Principal Brian Atkinson. Even after his passing, the Timberwolves are still standing by him and his family through fundraisers and more.

“Chance was a very quiet young man with a smile on his face,” Atkinson said. “It’s just been a huge outpouring of community and support and love and prayers at this unfortunate time.”

A sign was placed outside the school on Monday that says, “We love you Chance,” to show just how much he truly is loved by his Timberwolf family.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“You can prepare for elders, you know that’s coming, but when something like this happens you can’t prepare,” said Father Thomas Artist, family member. “Right now there’s no way to even think we can’t even grasp what’s happened.”

Memorials and flowers now sit near the road where the accident happened, remembering the quiet bright young kid that many say was taken too soon.

“He showed his intelligence. He showed his spunk and who he was, but he was also just that normal kid,” Thomas Artist said. “He could answer questions that adults couldn’t answer. The kid was going places, he really was.”

While Thomas Artist says Chance will forever be 12-years-old, he’s comforted by the love and support the community has shown their family the last few days.

“Just love us, support us and take care of your kids, your family,” he said. “And please slow down, be cautious. Just slow down, pay attention. Know that there’s always someone out there whether you can see them or not.”

The school and surrounding community will be wearing blue on Tuesday in remembrance of Chance, according to Atkinson. There will also be a special t-shirt fundraiser to assist the family.

If anyone wants to support the family through monetary donations, a GoFundMe page has been set up by family members.