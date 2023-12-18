LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Road conditions have shut down a roadway in Logan County.

According to Logan County 911 dispatchers, Route 119 is closed from the Old Logan Road to the Holden exit due to weather conditions.

Dispatchers say they have received multiple calls from people stating that they are stuck on the roadway. They say, however, they have not been made aware of any crashes at this time.

According to dispatchers, the West Virginia Division of Highways is on the way to the area to clear the roadway. There is no word on how long the road will be closed.