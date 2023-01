LOGAN, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police (WVSP) says Logan troopers searched a location on Stratton Street for an investigation into sex crimes.

Troopers were at the scene on Friday in relation to a sexual assault and child pornography investigation, WVSP says.

The investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. 13 News will provide updates as soon as more information is available.