LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman in Logan County is heartbroken after she said her husband’s grave was damaged earlier this week by cemetery workers.

Gloria “June” Ferguson said her husband, James Ferguson, who served in the Vietnam War, has been buried at Highland Memory Gardens in Chapmanville for eight years. When she came to visit his grave Thursday, she was “upset and flabbergasted” by what she saw.

Photos that Ferguson took show muddy tire tracks running through her beloved husband’s grave and others nearby. She said workers drove through the area sometime that week causing the damage.

“It’s disrespectful and there’s a lot of families here that are probably upset,” Ferguson said. “Being a veteran too, these guys went to war and fought for this country.”

She said employees came to fix the damages Friday, but she’s upset knowing that the place she laid her husband of 20 years to rest was run over.

“It’s about him, but look at all of them people that have to deal with it too. It’s disrespectful. They take your money and then don’t care nothing about you and they should,” she said. “I paid for him to rest here in peace and I can’t rest in peace when I come here and find this stuff.”

Ferguson said this isn’t the first time she’s had issues with the cemetery. She said the area where her husband’s grave is located has drainage issues and is not properly maintained.

13 News reached out to the owners of the cemetery about the incident; however, they have not responded.