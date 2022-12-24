CORA, WV (WOWK) — A local volunteer firefighter passed away from health issues on Friday, according to officials.

Cora Volunteer Fire Department says Jeff Jones, Badge No. 707, passed away on the morning of Friday. Dec. 23, 2022. The department says Jones was battling health issues recently, and sadly, he never returned home.

(Photo courtesy of Cora VFD)

(Photo courtesy of Cora VFD)

The department asks the public to keep in mind his family, friends and colleagues.

“Rest Easy 707, we’ll take it from here!” Cora VFD says in a Facebook post honoring Jones.