LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Six people are facing charges after a months-long drug trafficking investigation in Logan County.

According to Logan County Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling, the suspects arrested Thursday, Dec. 7, include Christopher Hairston, Byron Young, Hollie Frye, Damian DeHart, Brandon Christian and Bryce Ball.

Wandling says during the investigation, authorities seized 20 pounds of drugs including fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine as well as several guns and $15,000 in cash while executing search warrants. He say the investigation also made history in Logan County as the county’s first investigation to use wiretap surveillance.

All six suspects are facing felony charges relating to distribution of controlled substances, Wandling says.