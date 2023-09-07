LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman was taken to the hospital after a three-car crash in front of an elementary school.

According to the West Virginia State Police and the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department, the crash happened in front of a school zone at Buffalo Elementary School in the Man area. A firefighter says a vehicle allegedly rear-ended another car, causing it to T-bone the third car.

First responders say no school buses were involved in the crash.

The school’s principal tells WOWK 13 News the woman in the car that was T-boned was picking up her child and had three other children with her.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, according to the principal. The principal says the children went to the hospital with the woman, but were not injured in the crash.