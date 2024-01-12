CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) is continuing to grow the state’s burgeoning elk population by promising to bring in more as part of the Elk Restoration Project.

Gov. Jim Justice announced during his State of the State Address Wednesday that 40 new elk will be added to the existing population of 110 at the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area in Logan County. He also said that a visitors center and observation tower would be constructed to support the guided elk tours the WVDNR holds in the area.

“Since 2018, the WVDNR has introduced 57 elk (15 from Kentucky and 42 from Arizona),” a release from the office of Gov. Justice said, a big increase from the 22 that existed in 2017.

The Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in Kentucky will provide the new elk sometime around Jan. 22-26.

As for the new construction projects, the release said that they would be funded with $2.5 million in Abandoned Mine Lands grants.

“The elk viewing tower will provide an elevated platform for enhanced viewing areas and a level viewing area that will be accessible for those with mobility issues. The visitor center will complement the elk viewing tower with more than 2,000 square feet of displays, conference facilities, offices and other amenities for visitors, volunteers, researchers and staff. There will also be more than 500 square feet dedicated to the history of the elk program and the reclaimed mine areas where they have been introduced,” the release said.

Those interested can visit the WVDNR website for more information about its Elk Restoration Project.