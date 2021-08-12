Logan DMV will be appointment-only due to COVID-19-related staffing issues

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia DMV, the Logan Regional office will be serving customers on an appointment-only basis effective immediately and continuing through Tuesday, August 17.

This is said to be due to COVID-19-related exposures which have caused a reduction in staff in the office.

People who need immediate assistance should try to do their transactions via the online portal at dmv.wv.gov or at one of DMV’s local kiosks. Those kiosks are located just outside the Kanawha City Regional Office, and in the Scott Depot Kroger on Great Teays Boulevard. There are also two in the Beckley area at Kroger’s in Beckley Crossing and at the Sheetz on North Eisenhower Drive.

Those with dealer or individual title work, vehicle registration renewals or returned plates can use the drop box outside the Logan Regional Office

If you can’t do your transaction online or at a kiosk, you may want to visit a nearby regional office in Beckley, Kanawha City, Huntington, Williamson, or Winfield.

More information can be found on the DMV website.