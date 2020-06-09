Logan Routt joins Best Virginia for TBT

West Virginia

by: Sam Coniglio

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, WV (WVU) – WVU’s alumni basketball team just got bigger — literally.

The Final Fourcast podcast announced on Twitter that Best Virginia has added former WVU forward Logan Routt to their roster for this year’s TBT just months after wrapping up his Mountaineer career.

The native of Cameron will be making his first appearance in the tournament, joining former teammates Daxter Miles, Nathan Adrian and Tarik Phillip.

Routt appeared in 103 games for the Mountaineers, starting 12 of them and averaging 1.5 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. He saw the most action in his 2018-19 junior season, earning 11 of his starts that year while averaging a career-high 2.3 points and 2.1 rebounds.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss