Logan Routt joins Best Virginia for TBT

MORGANTOWN, WV (WVU) – WVU’s alumni basketball team just got bigger — literally.
The Final Fourcast podcast announced on Twitter that Best Virginia has added former WVU forward Logan Routt to their roster for this year’s TBT just months after wrapping up his Mountaineer career.
The native of Cameron will be making his first appearance in the tournament, joining former teammates Daxter Miles, Nathan Adrian and Tarik Phillip.
Routt appeared in 103 games for the Mountaineers, starting 12 of them and averaging 1.5 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. He saw the most action in his 2018-19 junior season, earning 11 of his starts that year while averaging a career-high 2.3 points and 2.1 rebounds.
