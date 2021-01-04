Long-time WV law enforcement official dies of COVID-19

Long-time Law Enforcement Official Captain Charles Allen “Chuck” Sadler, 65, died in connection with COVID-19 on Dec. 30, 2020, according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. (Photo Courtesy: West Virginia Department of Homeland Security)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security says a long-time law enforcement official has died due to COVID-19.

Captain Charles Allen “Chuck” Sadler, 65, died in connection with COVID-19 on Dec. 30, 2020. The DHS says he most recently oversaw the training and certification standards for West Virginia law enforcement through the organization’s Justice and Community Services section.

He previously worked at West Point and served on the Charleston Police Department for 24 years beginning in 1980. The DHS says Sadler then led the Law Enforcement Training program, guiding it into the Law Enforcement Professional Standards program, for 16 years.

Sadler enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Armed Security Agency. He spent five years in Military Intelligence with training units in U.S. Army Reserves after serving active duty at Okinawa, according to the DHS.

A funeral service for Capt. Sadler was held Saturday at Teays Valley Church of God in Scott Depot, and West Virginia Governor Jim Justice ordered a West Virginia flag be flown over the capitol in his honor.