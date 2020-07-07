Looking for a job? The US Postal Service is hiring

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The United States Postal Service is hiring and will host a “Virtual Job Fair” to help fill positions.

The USPS says it will set up call centers around the Appalachian District to field applicant questions Call centers will be set up throughout the Appalachian District to field applicant questions and assist with the application process. Anyone interested in a position can also apply online at the USPS website.

A USPS representative will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day at the call centers:

For the Virginia Call Center – 240,241,242 – contact 304-980-4500

For the Virginia Call Center – 243,245 – contact 304-561-1066

For the Southern West Virginia Call Center contact 304-746-5002

For the Northern West Virginia Call Center 1 contact 304-623-7785

For the Northern West Virginia Call Center 2 contact 304-746-5164

USPS officials say exam capacity is limited, and those wishing to apply should not wait until it is posted. Requirements for applicants include:

Having a valid driver’s license and provide use of a personal vehicle suitable for rural mail delivery for those applying for rural carrier associate positions.

Being available to work on an as-needed basis. These are part-time positions with benefits available.

Having a valid email address and monitoring email daily for instruction and correspondence.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and successfully complete all pre-employment screening requirements, according to the USPS. For more information on position descriptions, salaries, exam requirements and other position details, visit the USPS website.

