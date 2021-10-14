All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

Lost stuffed tiger found at Yeager Airport reunited with its owner

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The owner of the Yeager Airport stuffed tiger has been found!

On Wednesday, Yeager Airport announced that it was trying to find the owner of a stuffed tiger toy apparently left behind by a child.

Courtesy: Yeager Airport

Thursday afternoon, Yeager Airport sent out an update saying that the owner of the tiger had been found. A mom and her three children came by to pick up the toy. It belonged to her daughter who had left it behind when they were picking up family from the airport.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS