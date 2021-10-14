Lost stuffed tiger found at Yeager Airport reunited with its owner

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The owner of the Yeager Airport stuffed tiger has been found!

On Wednesday, Yeager Airport announced that it was trying to find the owner of a stuffed tiger toy apparently left behind by a child.

Courtesy: Yeager Airport

Thursday afternoon, Yeager Airport sent out an update saying that the owner of the tiger had been found. A mom and her three children came by to pick up the toy. It belonged to her daughter who had left it behind when they were picking up family from the airport.

Guess what!? Mr. Tiger is back home in the arms of his loving owner. Thank you everyone for your help spreading the word. Wholesome all the way around. pic.twitter.com/qMf2RW7vWC — Yeager Airport (@flycrw) October 14, 2021