CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A winning lottery ticket was purchased at Sheetz on Martinsburg Pike in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

The Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 matched five numbers, but not the Mega Ball, and the Megaplier option was not purchased.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2, or $3 with the Megaplier option. The Megaplier increases the prize from two to five times, depending on the Megaplier selected for each draw.

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were 4, 18, 31, 53, and 69, and the Mega Ball was 7.

The winner is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at (304) 558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.