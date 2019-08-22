Louisiana man dead after drowning in New River

GAULEY BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) – At approximately 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, the Fayette County 911 Center received notification of a possible drowning incident on the New River in the Gauley Bridge area. Witnesses report that a man fell into the water near the train bridge and never resurfaced.

The Fayette County swift water rescue team responded, but were unable to immediately locate the victim. The West Virginia DNR contacted a local dive team with the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department to assist. After a four hour search, divers located the victim 36 feet below the surface.

The 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Medical Examiner. His name has not been released. Corporal N.D. Hall with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is investigating, but no foul play is suspected.

