Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States. Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in West Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in West Virginia

Zverzver // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Monongalia County

– Median household income: $52,455

— 12.3% above state median, 16.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 25.8%

— #672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.4%

— #600 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Preston County

– Median household income: $51,888

— 11.1% above state median, 17.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.5%

— #1,316 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%

— #1,230 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Morgan County

– Median household income: $51,745

— 10.8% above state median, 17.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.6%

— #1,445 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.2%

— #2,751 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#47. Brooke County

– Median household income: $51,496

— 10.2% above state median, 18.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 15.0%

— #2,330 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%

— #1,512 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Brandon W. Holmes // Wikicommons

#46. Ohio County

– Median household income: $50,584

— 8.3% above state median, 19.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 22.4%

— #1,037 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%

— #899 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in West Virginia

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Marion County

– Median household income: $50,305

— 7.7% above state median, 20.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.6%

— #1,625 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%

— #1,408 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Mineral County

– Median household income: $49,936

— 6.9% above state median, 20.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 14.3%

— #2,429 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

— #1,462 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#43. Tucker County

– Median household income: $49,118

— 5.2% above state median, 21.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 12.3%

— #2,741 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%

— #1,053 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Taylor County

– Median household income: $48,578

— 4.0% above state median, 22.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.2%

— #1,703 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

— #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Marshall County

– Median household income: $48,557

— 4.0% above state median, 22.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.9%

— #1,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.3%

— #1,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in West Virginia

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Hampshire County

– Median household income: $47,857

— 2.5% above state median, 23.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 14.4%

— #2,421 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

— #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Jackson County

– Median household income: $47,837

— 2.4% above state median, 23.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.8%

— #1,602 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.5%

— #590 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Hardy County

– Median household income: $47,438

— 1.6% above state median, 24.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 15.3%

— #2,266 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%

— #2,578 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#37. Wood County

– Median household income: $47,321

— 1.3% above state median, 24.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.3%

— #1,686 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%

— #823 highest rate among all counties nationwide

O Palsson // Flickr

#36. Kanawha County

– Median household income: $46,639

— 0.2% below state median, 25.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.9%

— #1,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.5%

— #878 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from West Virginia

Bitmapped // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Mason County

– Median household income: $46,078

— 1.4% below state median, 26.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 15.2%

— #2,289 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

— #1,354 highest rate among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Wirt County

– Median household income: $46,048

— 1.4% below state median, 26.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 13.4%

— #2,590 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.1%

— #772 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Hancock County

– Median household income: $45,763

— 2.0% below state median, 27.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 15.3%

— #2,266 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%

— #1,293 highest rate among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Doddridge County

– Median household income: $45,545

— 2.5% below state median, 27.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.2%

— #1,703 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%

— #2,455 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Raleigh County

– Median household income: $43,748

— 6.3% below state median, 30.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 16.6%

— #2,038 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.2%

— #756 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in West Virginia, according to Tripadvisor

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Ritchie County

– Median household income: $43,577

— 6.7% below state median, 30.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 13.9%

— #2,512 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.3%

— #1,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Randolph County

– Median household income: $43,320

— 7.3% below state median, 31.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 15.4%

— #2,251 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.9%

— #546 highest rate among all counties nationwide

OZinOH // Flickr

#28. Wetzel County

– Median household income: $43,107

— 7.7% below state median, 31.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 15.5%

— #2,232 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.4%

— #732 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#27. Tyler County

– Median household income: $43,087

— 7.8% below state median, 31.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 12.8%

— #2,681 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.1%

— #776 highest rate among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Gilmer County

– Median household income: $42,636

— 8.7% below state median, 32.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 12.1%

— #2,766 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 18.3%

— #396 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in West Virginia, according to Tripadvisor

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Lincoln County

– Median household income: $42,345

— 9.3% below state median, 32.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 13.4%

— #2,597 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 17.0%

— #533 highest rate among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Wyoming County

– Median household income: $42,332

— 9.4% below state median, 32.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 12.7%

— #2,693 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.5%

— #709 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Pendleton County

– Median household income: $42,312

— 9.4% below state median, 32.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 11.6%

— #2,828 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%

— #1,230 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Grant County

– Median household income: $42,216

— 9.6% below state median, 32.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 13.1%

— #2,626 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%

— #1,151 highest rate among all counties nationwide

jpmueller99 from Shenandoah Valley of VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Pocahontas County

– Median household income: $41,882

— 10.3% below state median, 33.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 12.4%

— #2,723 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%

— #909 highest rate among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Braxton County

– Median household income: $41,466

— 11.2% below state median, 34.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 14.5%

— #2,405 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.3%

— #738 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Fayette County

– Median household income: $41,394

— 11.4% below state median, 34.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 11.2%

— #2,891 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.0%

— #658 highest rate among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Mercer County

– Median household income: $40,784

— 12.7% below state median, 35.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 10.8%

— #2,932 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%

— #580 highest rate among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Boone County

– Median household income: $40,739

— 12.8% below state median, 35.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 11.6%

— #2,829 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 17.4%

— #478 highest rate among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Upshur County

– Median household income: $40,322

— 13.7% below state median, 35.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 13.5%

— #2,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 17.3%

— #491 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Taber Andrew Bain // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Greenbrier County

– Median household income: $40,200

— 13.9% below state median, 36.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 12.7%

— #2,684 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.5%

— #878 highest rate among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Nicholas County

– Median household income: $40,086

— 14.2% below state median, 36.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 12.1%

— #2,766 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.0%

— #658 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Cabell County

– Median household income: $40,028

— 14.3% below state median, 36.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 15.6%

— #2,228 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 20.8%

— #225 highest rate among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lewis County

– Median household income: $39,908

— 14.6% below state median, 36.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 14.2%

— #2,454 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 18.0%

— #420 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bitmapped // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Monroe County

– Median household income: $38,540

— 17.5% below state median, 38.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 10.8%

— #2,932 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%

— #838 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Valerius Tygart // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Barbour County

– Median household income: $38,459

— 17.7% below state median, 38.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 14.6%

— #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%

— #823 highest rate among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Calhoun County

– Median household income: $38,382

— 17.8% below state median, 38.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 10.9%

— #2,925 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 17.4%

— #478 highest rate among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Summers County

– Median household income: $38,187

— 18.2% below state median, 39.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 9.2%

— #3,051 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.7%

— #686 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Wayne County

– Median household income: $37,988

— 18.7% below state median, 39.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 12.1%

— #2,766 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 24.1%

— #105 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Richie Diesterheft from Chicago, IL, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Roane County

– Median household income: $37,373

— 20.0% below state median, 40.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 13.5%

— #2,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.4%

— #600 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Logan County

– Median household income: $36,168

— 22.6% below state median, 42.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 14.3%

— #2,444 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 22.2%

— #161 highest rate among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Clay County

– Median household income: $35,024

— 25.0% below state median, 44.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 9.4%

— #3,034 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 21.7%

— #180 highest rate among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Webster County

– Median household income: $34,927

— 25.2% below state median, 44.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 9.9%

— #2,999 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 23.2%

— #126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#2. Mingo County

– Median household income: $32,764

— 29.9% below state median, 47.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 9.1%

— #3,054 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 23.9%

— #109 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Coal town guy // Wikimedia Commons

#1. McDowell County

– Median household income: $27,682

— 40.7% below state median, 56.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 5.4%

— #3,133 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 24.7%

— #87 highest rate among all counties nationwide