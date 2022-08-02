CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) — Four West Virginia dispensaries are participating in a national cannabis loyalty program that is as simple as downloading an app.

Medical marijuana patients who use the Cannabist locations in Morgantown, Beckley, St. Albans or Williamstown can download “Stash Cash” from the Apple App Store to earn and redeem rewards, place orders, receive deals and discounts, and get updates from their dispensary.

As an industry, medical marijuana is still relatively new in West Virginia. The first medical marijuana dispensary in the state opened not even one year ago, in November 2021 in Morgantown.

Patients with the following medical conditions may be qualified to use medical marijuana in West Virginia, according to the Office of Medical Cannabis:

Cancer

Position status for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) or acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS)

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

Parkinson’s disease

Multiple sclerosis

Damage to the nervous tissue of the spinal cord with objective neurological indication of intractable spasticity

Epilepsy

Neuropathies

Huntington’s disease

Crohn’s disease

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Intractable seizures

Sickle cell anemia

Severe chronic or intractable pain of neuropathic origin or severe chronic or intractable pain

Terminal illness, defined as a medical prognosis of life expectancy of approximately one year or less if the illness runs its normal course​

Stash Cash is available in 13 other markets at Cannabist, Columbia Care, The Green Solution and Project Cannabis dispensaries.