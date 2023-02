FAIRLEA, WV (WOWK)—Ludacris is coming to the State Fair of West Virginia in 2023.

According to a Facebook post by the fair, the Grammy-award-winning artist will perform at on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The fair says that tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.