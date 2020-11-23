Maj. Gen. Hoyer to retire as Adjutant General

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Major General James Hoyer, the Adjutant General, West Virginia Joint Forces Headquarters-West Virginia, will retire and transition to a new role, according to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.

Hoyer has spent 40 years in uniform and been Adjutant General for nearly 10 years, according to the governor. Justice said Hoyer expressed his desire to retire from the uniform but wants to continue serving the Mountain State in a different role.

The governor says the state has worked with West Virginia University President Gordon Gee to establish General Hoyer as a senior associate vice president at WVU to continue serving the state.

Justice says Hoyer will be the leader of a joint interagency task force on vaccination and will continue to be a key member of the governor’s COVID-19 response leadership team and in economic development.

“I’m not leaving the leadership team, I’m just changing uniforms,” Hoyer said. “We will continue to take care of the people of West Virginia, and we will figure out how to do more.”

Hoyer also played a key role in convincing Hyperloop to come to West Virginia and in efforts to repurpose surface mine sites, Justice said.

With Hoyer’s full recommendation, Justice says he is appointing Brigadier General Bill Crane to serve as the new Adjutant General beginning Jan 4. 2021.