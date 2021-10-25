Major construction project put on pause due to weather

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A major road construction project in Cabell County has been put on pause.

Construction was scheduled to close one lane of I-64 near Milton as crews planned to work on several bridges but the project is delayed due to weather according to West Virginia Division of Highways officials.

Officials say they are not confident they can get the concrete to cure the way it should due to the weather and they don’t want to waste time or money or inconvenience the public anymore than they have to in Milton.

This construction was expected to close off the lane through the week.

Now, we’re told we can expect an update by the end of the week on when construction will commence.