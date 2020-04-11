Make-A-Wish asking community for Messages of Hope

MORGANTOWN, WV – Now more than ever the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia needs the community to come together. Despite COVID-19, the foundation has granted a couple more wishes including the wishes for two teenage girls from northern West Virginia, both battling cancer.

Allison’s wish was to have her very own art shed. When she would spend long days in the hospital, her way to escape was through creativity and art. Her art shed came with tons of supplies and tools that will keep the creativity flowing for years to come, and always be a place she can call her own and escape to.

Keelee knew the most wonderful thing she could ever wish for was a fun-filled day of shopping. The day started with a limo ride where Keelee could feel like a superstar. With her family by her side, Keelee explored the shops, buying anything her heart desired. At every place they went to, Keelee walks the runway like a model showing off her stylish new clothes. Now Keelee can think back to this day and know it was dedicated completely to her.

While the foundation is effortlessly trying to grant the wishes they can, Make-A-Wish of Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia are challenging the community. They are asking people to send “Messages of Hope” to their wish kids waiting.

“It’s very simple to keep our wish kids excited and motivated is the most important thing right now. Keeping there spirits high in a crazy time,” said Regional Manager Jackie Auten. “They need to know that their wish will come true, its just their wish is on hold because of COVID-19. It is worth the wait, because when their wish does happen, it will be life changing forever.”

Positive video, messages, or pictures can be posted on Facebook with the hashtag #WishesAreWaiting, to help these kids smile in a time they desperately need one. Use the hashtag and tag Make-A-Wish Foundation of Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

