HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The trial of a man accused of shooting a woman to death and then setting her body on fire has been continued.

Peter VanMaasdam III appeared in Cabell County court on Wednesday, and, according to court records, he will undergo a psychological evaluation before his trial moves forward.

According to a criminal complaint, on September 7th, VanMaasdam allegedly shot Mary Jane Deel in the head with a shotgun inside a home on the 700 block of 4th Street in Huntington. It also says he attempted to clean up evidence of the crime.

He’s also accused of later moving Deel’s body, placing it in a wooded area, and setting it on fire. Deel’s body was later found near railroad tracks on the 300 block of 7th Avenue.

VanMassdam is charged with first-degree murder and concealing a dead body.

If found guilty, VanMaasdam could face life in prison.