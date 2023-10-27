CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man is accused of using stolen credit cards to buy thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets in Kanawha and surrounding counties, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.

The last time this happened was on Aug. 27, 2023, the KCSO said. The man, identified as Tyshaan Williams, went to the Little General gas station on Sissonville Drive and used the credit cards to buy $3,500 worth of lottery tickets, according to the sheriff’s office.

The KCSO said Williams did the same scam in several Kanawha County stores, as well as others in surrounding counties.

Tyshaan Williams (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on Williams is being asked to contact law enforcement investigators in your area. If you live in Kanawha or Boone County, they ask you to contact the sheriff’s office. Putnam County residents should call the county detachment of the West Virginia State Police, and any other county should call the WVSP, local police, or 911.