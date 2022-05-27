BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A man has been arrested after he admitted that he had traveled from Charleston to Buckhannon to have sex with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

On May 28, officers with the Buckhannon Police Department received information about a man messaging what he presumed to be a 14-year-old female, according to a criminal complaint.

Brandon Shawver

On that date, the man, identified as Brandon Shawver, 23, of Charleston, drove from Charleston “to an undisclosed location to engage in sexual activates with the underage female,” officers said.

When officers apprehended Shawver, he “did have condoms in his pocket,” which officers noted “was discussed in the messages exchanged between him and the minor,” according to the complaint.

After being advised of his Miranda rights, Shawver signed a waiver and admitted to coming to Buckhannon, knowing the minor was 14 years old, to engage in sexual intercourse,” officers said.

Shawver has been charged with soliciting a minor via computer. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.