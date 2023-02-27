FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was arrested in Fairmont over the weekend after he allegedly threatened to do “crazy things” to get money from a Marion County McDonald’s.

According to a criminal complaint, on Saturday, Feb. 25, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to McDonald’s where a man was asking for $40 and refused to leave the restaurant.

Deputies made contact with Charles Workman, 40 of Beckley, and the manager of the store who said that Workman told him he needed $40 to get back to Beckley. The complaint said that when the manager refused, Workman said he “had done crazy things to get money from businesses before and did not want to do anything crazy today.”

The complaint also said that the manager told deputies that after he called the police, Workman told him that “if he had to, he would use his knife and get the money from him forcefully.”

The store manager told deputies that he feared Workman would harm him to get the money. Workman has been charged with attempted robbery and is being held in North Central Regional Jail.