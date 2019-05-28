Man arrested after ambulance stolen from CAMC General Hospital

UPDATE (5/27 8:50):

A man has been arrested in Clay County after police say he stole an ambulance from CAMC General Hospital Monday evening. 

Kenneth Wayne Nottingham of Pigeon, WV was arrested. 

The stolen ambulance was recovered in Bomont in Clay County. 

ORIGINAL (5/27 7:30 PM):

An ambulance was stolen from in front of CAMC General Hospital’s ER Monday evening. 

It happened just after 7:30 pm. 

Charleston Police are investigating and actively searching for the stolen ambulance. It was last reported seen traveling on 1-79 North toward Elkview and Clay County. 

We have a crew headed that way and will continue to update this breaking news story as more information becomes available. 

