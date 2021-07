PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is under arrest after items were stolen from a utility trailer that had items belonging to a youth group inside.

Troopers with West Virginia State Police arrested Cameron Joseph Burks, 28, of Hurricane.

Burks was identified on video surveillance after a utility trailer at the Teays Valley Baptist Church in Hurricane was broken into. The items belonged to the youth group at the church.

Burks was taken to Western Regional Jail.