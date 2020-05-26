1  of  2
Live Now
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update Gov. Justice gives a morning press conference at 10:30 a.m.

Man arrested after Kanawha County stabbing

West Virginia

by: Jessica Patterson

Posted: / Updated:

One man has been arrested after a stabbing in Elkview Monday evening, May 25, 2020. (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One man has been arrested after a stabbing in Elkview Monday evening, May 25, 2020.

Kanawha County Deputies say they were dispatched to Max Drive in Elkview for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult female, Rebecca Linville, laying on her back with cuts to her left arm. Deputies say she told them Jeramie Adkins, 46, of Marmet, WV, had allegedly attacked her.

Linville was taken to an area hospital to treat her injuries, which were not deemed life-threatening.  Deputies say they found Adkins nearby on the riverbank where he was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, a felony.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories