Man arrested after Kanawha County stabbing

One man has been arrested after a stabbing in Elkview Monday evening, May 25, 2020. (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One man has been arrested after a stabbing in Elkview Monday evening, May 25, 2020.

Kanawha County Deputies say they were dispatched to Max Drive in Elkview for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult female, Rebecca Linville, laying on her back with cuts to her left arm. Deputies say she told them Jeramie Adkins, 46, of Marmet, WV, had allegedly attacked her.

Linville was taken to an area hospital to treat her injuries, which were not deemed life-threatening. Deputies say they found Adkins nearby on the riverbank where he was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, a felony.

