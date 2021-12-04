Man arrested after killing man while hunting

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man has been arrested after investigators say he shot and killed another man while hunting.

Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker says that Jimmy Castle, 70, of Boone County turned himself in.

According to Sheriff Barker Castle says he mistook the other man for a bear.

David Green, 30, of Boone County was digging for roots in the Twilight area when the incident happened, Sheriff Barker said.

The call originally came in for a missing person on Thursday in a remote wooded area. When crews were searching, they found Green‘s body.

Castle is charged with negligent shooting and failure to render aid.

Sheriff Barker says the men do not know each other.

Sheriff Barker says the DNR is now taking over the investigation.