Man arrested for alleged Shepherdstown vape shop arson

CHARLESTON, WV (WDVM) – West Virginia State Fire Marshals have arrested a 21-year-old man who allegedly set a Shepherdstown vape shop on fire.

Shepherd University Police officers took Christian Phillip Caulk, 21, into custody on Wednesday. This was on charges that Caulk allegedly set DVAPE Shop at 91 Maddex Square Dr. on fire on Sept. 28, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Caulk is being charged with 2nd-degree arson for the fire with additional charges pending.

He’s being held in the Eastern Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.