CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — A Charles Town man was arrested for attempting to bring narcotics into the Berkeley County Judicial Center last week.
Kenneth Hess, 30, was arraigned Tuesday on misdemeanor charges after law enforcement discovered a brown powdery substance and several suboxone strips in his wallet.
According to court records, Hess claimed the items in his wallet must have been from a previous drug user. Other items found included assorted clear plastic baggies with suspected CDS residue. Hess remains incarcerated at the Eastern Regional Jail.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- ‘Jesus shoes’ with holy water soles sell out in minutes
- Ruling leaves Ohio ban on Down syndrome abortions on hold
- Man arrested for attempting to bring narcotics into court
- Photo of dog in open pickup bed goes viral, could be considered animal cruelty
- Plane hits car in emergency landing on road
- Deer mating season underway, car accidents expected to rise
- School declines free Chick-fil-A lunch ‘out of respect to our LGBTQ staff’
- Developmental Disabilities Funding up for vote in Lawrence County
- Troopers identify 1 killed, 6 injured in Athens County crash
- Kentucky police: Murder suspect at large with kidnapped wife