Man arrested for murder & arson following apartment fire, 2 others wanted

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is under arrest and charged with murder, arson, and more following a large fire in Williamson.

The fire was reported around 6:30 am and was a three story, six unit apartment building on Elm Street in Williamson.

One person was discovered dead inside of the apartment. It is believed the person was murdered before the fire, and the fire was then set to hide the original crime.

Williamson Fire Department

Five total people, including two Williamson firefighters received injuries as a result of the fire, ranging from minor injuries to 2nd degree burns to the face an ears.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of two other individuals thought to be involved.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Williamson Police Department, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, or the Williamson Fire Department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories