Man arrested in alleged child sexual abuse investigation

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges following an investigation into a case of alleged child sexual abuse in Summersville, West Virginia.
According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Donald Price, 48, allegedly “did engage in sexual conduct” with a 6-year-old family member between January 2021 and June 2021 while the child was in his care.
Price is charged with four counts of Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian or Custodian, according to the criminal complaint. He was taken to the Central Regional Jail with a cash-only bond set at $100,000.
The sheriff’s office says the investigation into this case is ongoing, and more charges could be pending.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.