Man arrested in alleged child sexual abuse investigation

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges following an investigation into a case of alleged child sexual abuse in Summersville, West Virginia.

According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Donald Price, 48, allegedly “did engage in sexual conduct” with a 6-year-old family member between January 2021 and June 2021 while the child was in his care.

Price is charged with four counts of Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian or Custodian, according to the criminal complaint. He was taken to the Central Regional Jail with a cash-only bond set at $100,000.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation into this case is ongoing, and more charges could be pending.