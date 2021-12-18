Man arrested in Boone County for stealing a vehicle

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, for stealing a vehicle. (Photo Courtesy: The Boone County Sheriff’s Office)

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, for stealing a vehicle.

Deputies say they responded to a stolen vehicle complaint in the Bob White area.

They say the vehicle was, “quickly discovered,” by the owner in the Van area while the suspect ran away on foot.

Joshua Gunnoe, 41, was apprehended by deputies and is charged with Grand Larceny Auto, according to law enforcement.