Countdown to Tax Day
April 15 2021 12:00 am

Man arrested in connection to string of apartment fires

West Virginia

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

James Eric Hutchinson
(Courtesy: Chapmanville Police Department)

CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A man has been arrested in connection to four fires in the same apartment complex in Chapmanville that occurred over the last week.

Sgt. C.L. Sammons of the Chapmanville Police Department arrested James Eric Hutchinson for four counts of Arson in the first degree, Wanton Endangerment, and Unlawful Assault on a Government Official Fireman.

Several eyewitnesses and video evidence led to his connection the apartment fire on Albany Drive.

The Chapmanville Fire Department and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office also assisted in the investigation.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS