Man arrested in connection to string of apartment fires

CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A man has been arrested in connection to four fires in the same apartment complex in Chapmanville that occurred over the last week.

Sgt. C.L. Sammons of the Chapmanville Police Department arrested James Eric Hutchinson for four counts of Arson in the first degree, Wanton Endangerment, and Unlawful Assault on a Government Official Fireman.

Several eyewitnesses and video evidence led to his connection the apartment fire on Albany Drive.

The Chapmanville Fire Department and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office also assisted in the investigation.