Man arrested in Milton for Fugitive from Justice in Georgia

MILTON, WV (WOWK) — A Georgia man has been arrested in Milton on multiple charges from Georgia and charges from Putnam County, the Milton Police Department reports.

On Jan. 15 at a traffic stop near a Sheetz, a passenger, later identified as Kenneth Cart from Kingston, Georgia, of a car got out and attempted to go into the store, police say.

They say an officer ordered Cart to go back to the car but started running into a field across from Harbor Way.

Before running away, police say the officer at the scene grabbed him by the coat, but Cart took off his coat and ran.

After a struggle, police say Cart was subdued.

Milton police say that Cart is being charged with Fugitive from Justice in Georgia with full extradition, an outstanding Putnam County warrant for felony receiving stolen property, two counts of battery of a police officer, obstruction by attempting to disarm, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

The Facebook post says that the coat Cart took off had 15 grams of crystal meth in it.

Cart was incarcerated at Western Regional Jail pending arraignment, law enforcement reports.