Man arrested in Wyoming County for growing marijuana

OCEANA, WV (WVNS) — A man is behind bars for growing marijuana inside of his home in Wyoming County.

According to court documents, deputies responded to a home in Oceana on Sunday, June 23, 2019, after multiple complaints and information about Chad Bailey growing marijuana.

Deputies searched the home and found 23 marijuana plants growing in pots along with baggies, scales, and marijuana seeds.

Bailey was arrested and charged with maintaining a drug house, and manufacture of a controlled substance. He is now in Southern Regional Jail on $50,012 bond.