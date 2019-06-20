Man celebrates West Virginia Day with big birthday card

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Wayne Worth has celebrated West Virginia’s birthday with a giant birthday card for the last 13 years. Each year he and a family member or friend sit outside the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington, West Virginia, rain or shine, waving and telling people happy birthday.

Worth is originally from Pocahontas County, went to school in Cabell County, and now resides in Harrison County. He says doing this every year is a promise he made to Huntington. “Community is really important to us and this is the day that we celebrate that. And this is a day that I personally celebrate how that’s made an impact on my life.”

Worth plans to continue doing this for the rest of his life.

