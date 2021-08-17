Man charged accused of striking woman with hammer, charged with malicious assault

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to a criminal complaint from the Magistrate Court of Logan County, a man has been charged with malicious assault stemming from an incident that occurred in Logan County on Saturday, August 14.

The complaint says that at around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, there was an altercation between the victim Kelly Hampton and the accused, Steven Duty. During the altercation, Duty allegedly struck Ms. Hampton with a hammer.

Around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, a 911 call was made requesting an ambulance for Ms. Hampton, saying that she had back pain for 15 minutes prior to the call. The caller said the cause of this pain was unknown.

Hampton was transported to Logan Regional Medical Center to be treated in the CCU for a ruptured spleen and was put on a ventilator.

Law enforcement was not notified of this incident until Sunday, August 15 at around 3:00 p.m. when they were advised that Steven Duty, who had an outstanding murder warrant, was walking down Mud Fork. The caller said that Ms. Hampton’s family, who was at the hospital with Ms. Hampton, had video evidence of Saturday’s incident.

Deputies then responded to Logan Regional Medical Center and spoke to Ms. Hampton’s daughter who said that the video evidence was on her mother’s phone. A search warrant was obtained for the phone, and a two-minute and seventeen-second video of a verbal fight was found. During this video, Ms. Hampton says at least four times that Mr. Duty hit her with a hammer. She also said that he hit her with a shoe and a belt.

This video was from around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, August 14.

Mr. Duty is currently at the Southwestern Regional Jail.