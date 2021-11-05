Man charged after allegedly shooting woman in the back of the head in South Charleston

40-year-old Anthony Edward Morgan II, of Charleston (formerly of Cleveland, Ohio), was arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Court on Thursday evening.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man has been charged with malicious wounding in connection with a shooting that happened on Friday, October 29 in South Charleston.

40-year-old Anthony Edward Morgan II, of Charleston (formerly of Cleveland, Ohio), was arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Court on Thursday evening.

According to a criminal complaint, officers responded to a complaint of a shooting in a parking lot in the 200 block of 6th Avenue in South Charleston.

An officer found the victim, a woman, lying on the ground and bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Her infant child was there in a car seat.

The victim told officers that she and Mr. Morgan met to discuss child care payment, and an argument ensued. She said that Mr. Morgan shot her in the head from behind as she was exiting the vehicle. She was later able to use her phone to call 911.

According to South Charleston PD, this is not the first time Mr. Morgan has been charged with shooting another person.